If you’re a fan of football, sports in general, or simply beer and unhealthy food, then you probably spent your Sunday watching the Super Bowl. Or pretending to watch the Super Bowl while eating fried things with cheese. Or watching the Super Bowl commercials.

And if you watched those commercials, you might have noticed a familiar face: San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Crawford appeared in a commercial for the state of California. It was a bit of a weird commercial, featuring a dreaming California lover going on adventures through the state, from hanging out around the Hollywood sign, to driving up the PCH with Mario Lopez, to riding the Giant Dipper at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk, to flying over the Golden Gate Bridge, where a massive Crawford dives to catch her glove first.

Did you see us on TV just now? Here it is again in case you missed it! #AmIDreaming #SuperBowl #VisitCalifornia pic.twitter.com/8BrPP0LJUH — Visit California (@VisitCA) February 13, 2022

It was pretty odd, but it featured DJ BC RAW, so I’m happy.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

76 days. Laaaaaaaame.