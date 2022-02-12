The San Francisco Giants farm system took a small hit on Friday, with the announcement that right-handed relief pitcher Austin Reich had been suspended 50 games for violating MLB’s Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Reich was one of five players suspended, though the other four (one pitcher each from the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins, and two pitchers from the Minnesota Twins) were suspended for 60 games.

Reich’s suspension, which will begin at the start of the Minor League season, was due to the stimulant Amphetamine.

Five @MiLB players have been suspended without pay following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. pic.twitter.com/BLhTdWkyLM — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) February 11, 2022

A 24-year old who was an undrafted free agent in 2019, Reich had a breakout year in 2021. He started the year with Low-A San Jose, where he had a 1.73 ERA and 2.88 FIP. That earned him a promotion to High-A Eugene, where he posted even better numbers with a 1.56 ERA and 1.93 FIP. Across the two levels he had 98 strikeouts to just 14 walks in 60.2 innings.

Don’t do drugs, kids. Or else you might end up suspended for 50 games.

