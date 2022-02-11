The 25th episode of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List starred one of the most fun stories of the San Francisco Giants 2021 Minor League season. With a comfortable lead in the votes, the McCovey Chronicles community has named outfielder Ismael Munguia as the No. 25 prospect on the farm.

Munguia, a left-handed hitter who turned 23 in October, had something of a breakout season in High-A Eugene, hitting .336/.366/.502, good for a 130 wRC+. But what jumps off the page is his outrageous bat control: he struck out just 27 times in 357 plate appearances, a minuscule 7.6% rate. He didn’t draw a lot of walks (just 13 on the season), but when you can put the ball in play that frequently, good things are likely to happen.

The outfielder also won fans over with his fun style and swing, so his performance and entertainment value will be worth watching in 2022.

Now let’s move on.

The list so far

On to No. 26!

No. 26 prospect nominees

Kervin Castro —22.11 years, 2.12 FIP in MLB (13.1 innings), 3.73 FIP in AAA (44 innings)

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.8 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Adrian Sugastey — 19.3 years, 126 wRC+ in the ACL (163 PAs)

