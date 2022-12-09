Good morning, baseball fans.

As though the New York Yankees hadn’t caused enough indignance for San Francisco Giants fans this week, they are now reportedly favorites to sign free agent/Forever Giant Carlos Rodón.

This is, of course, speculation at this point. Or perhaps manifestation spamming the news feeds by the local New York writers, as Rodón has the interest of many teams, including the New York Mets, with whom he met with recently.

Also pursuing Rodón are the Texas Rangers, who are still showing interest even after acquiring Jacob deGrom, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers (who are disturbingly quiet so far this offseason).

Honestly, at this point, it’s a bit of a toss-up over which possibility would suck more, the Dodgers or the Yankees. Obviously the Dodgers, but right now the thought of the Yankees getting Rodón shortly after re-signing Aaron Judge feels like just as cruddy of a possibility.

Meanwhile, I don’t imagine the Giants will pursue him with any kind of vigor (she writes, roughly two hours before local beat writers end up saying that the Giants are likely to pursue him more heavily), despite reports of mutual interest. If they were one-Carlos Rodón away from being competitive, they would have been competitive when he was on the team and having an outstanding season.

Wish I had something more fun to lead you into the weekend, but...

/gestures vaguely at the state of the Giants’ offseason

...well, you know.