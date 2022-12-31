Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. And happy new year! No matter what happened over the last 12 months, I hope 2023 is a better year for you than 2022 was!

Barring a rare deal on Saturday, 2023 will be a year in which Carlos Correa finds a new home. And that home is very unlikely to be in the Bay Area.

Fair or not, Giants fans have been a little frustrated by the silence from the team’s front office in the wake of the Correa fiasco, but on Friday president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi spoke with the media and discussed the situation. The biggest takeaway? Don’t expect the Giants to be the team where Correa lands now that his initial contract agreement with the New York Mets has fallen through.

Zaidi confirmed that the Giants have made multiple calls to Correa’s agent Scott Boras since they pulled the plug on the 13-year, $350 million deal they agreed to over medical concerns — including recent calls — but admitted that Correa is “focused on a deal elsewhere.” It’s clear the Giants would still love to find a way to get Correa on their team, but Zaidi called it “pretty unlikely.”

Farhan Zaidi on potentially going after Carlos Correa if he becomes re-available: "As it's been reported elsewhere, they're focused on a deal elsewhere at this point. So I think the chances that a deal with us at this point are pretty unlikely based on their position." — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) December 30, 2022

Looking at this from the outside, it sure seems like Correa wants to be a Met. And while the Giants may have been able to put together a better initial offer for Correa, it’s hard to imagine them in the aftermath being so much less conservative than the Mets of all teams, that Correa would reconsider.

Zaidi also stressed that, contrary to some fan sentiment and writer speculation, the Giants front office and ownership group were on the same page all through the saga.

Farhan Zaidi on Carlos Correa: "One thing I want to make clear, and I think it's really important for us as an organization and that our fans hear it from me — and hopefully believe it is — our organization was totally unified every step of the way as this unfolded... — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) December 30, 2022

The initial pursuit in the negotiation, and unfortunately what happened subsequently, there was complete alignment from ownership to the baseball group to the business side. There was just 100% alignment. So, again, any suggestion to the contrary that certain factions were... — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) December 30, 2022

more concerned than others is just simply untrue." — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) December 30, 2022

Zaidi also admitted the obvious: it’s been frustrating having to remain silent, and not be able to comment on the specifics of the situation while fans and Twitter go wild (and drag his name). But he said he’s excited about the roster going into the season, and hopes fans show up to the park to appreciate the team.

Speaking of the team, it won’t have Evan Longoria on it, but it will see Longoria often, as Longo is staying in the division. He signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which seems like a great fit.

Best of luck, Evan, and see ya soon.