The sixth chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, as we march forward in our quest to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And just like in the fifth chapter (and the third), the latest installment features a player who flew up prospect lists thanks to a stellar 2022.

That player is center fielder Grant McCray, a 2019 3rd-round pick who has perhaps the best athleticism in the Giants system. He rises 28 spots in our rankings, after coming in at No. 34 a year ago.

McCray, who turned 22 earlier this month, began the year in Low-A San Jose, where he hit .291/.383/.525 (130 wRC+), with 21 home runs in 507 plate appearances. He thrived after a late promotion to High-A Eugene, where he hit .269/.387/.423 (131 wRC+) with 2 home runs in 62 plate appearances. He can do a little bit of everything: he hit for average and power in 2022, and drew a ton of walks (11.4% walk rate in San Jose; 14.5% in Eugene). Across the two levels he stole 43 bases, and his defense earned high praise.

He figures to start 2023 in Eugene, but if he picks up where he left off he’ll be donning a AA Richmond jersey sometime in the summer.

Now we move on to No. 7

The list so far

On to No. 7!

No. 7 prospect nominees

Aeverson Arteaga — 19.9 year old SS, 101 wRC+ in Low-A (565 PAs)|

Patrick Bailey — 23.6-year old C, 113 wRC+ in High-A (325 PAs)

Mason Black — 23.0-year old RHP, 4.52 FIP in High-A (77.2 IP), 2.66 FIP in Low-A (34.1 IP)

Carson Whisenhunt — 22.2-year old LHP, 1.79 FIP in Low-A (4.2 IP), -0.41 FIP in ACL (3 IP)

Reminder: voting is now in the comments, and it's nomination day!