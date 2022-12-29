Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s that time of the year where we reflect on the year that was. 2023 will be here before we know it, and quite frankly I’m ready to leave 2022 behind.

I was going to write a post about favorite San Francisco Giants moments from 2022, but I felt I could not do so without being very sarcastic about the six minutes the Giants had reportedly signed “Arson Judge,” or the six days they had a deal with Carlos Correa. Which is not really what we’re going for here, so I’m opening it up to both Giants and baseball overall.

The first highlight for me is about the Giants. Buster Posey joining the ownership group made me happy about the future of the organization and the fact that Posey would be a presence within the organization for a long time to come. One of my other favorite memories of this season was the Buster Posey Day celebration, in which he proved, definitively, that no one wants to be embarrassed in front of him. His mere presence snapped the team out of a losing streak.

I also really enjoyed the 2012 World Series reunion. There are a lot of criticisms to make about the organization these days, but one thing they do above reproach every single time is pomp, circumstance and nostalgia. Though slightly marred by the news of the death of Tim Lincecum’s wife and the absence of some of the key players, it was still a joyous event. As was the long-delayed jersey number retirement ceremony for Will Clark.

I know Aaron Judge is a bit of a sore spot with some Giants fans at the moment, but his chase for the American League home run record was the best thing to happen to baseball this year and I would be remiss to leave that out.

And finally, as this is just a short list in invitation for you to share your own favorite moments, I will end this list with the best thing to happen in almost every season of baseball. The Dodgers not winning the World Series. And once again being a juggernaut in the regular season only to lose in the first round. To the Padres. We truly love to see it.

Feel free to share some of your own favorite moments, from either the Giants’ season or the broader baseball season and postseason. And enjoy this montage from the Giants’ YouTube account showing some of their favorite highlights of the season, in case you need a refresher.