Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans. I hope you’ve been having a wonderful time celebrating any holidays that you celebrate.

You are probably excited to stop hearing about Carlos Correa. Unless Correa reverses course on his course reversal to sign with the Giants. Which probably won’t happen. But at this point we can firmly say that weirder and wilder things have happened.

There’s been a lot of silence and vague reporting on the Correa front, and I suspect that in the coming days and weeks we’ll learn a whole lot more about what happened in this weird month.

But for now, our latest update comes from Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma reports that Correa “isn’t open to restructuring the length or financial terms of the contract” that he agreed to with the New York Mets.

On the one hand, this is good news for the Giants. It suggests that Correa’s market may open up again, and the Giants will surely be interested. On the other hand, it’s bad news for the Giants, as it potentially suggests that Correa and agent Scott Boras are feeling slighted by the Mets (and thus surely the Giants), and unwilling to renegotiate.

For what it’s worth, the report says that Correa’s “strong preference is to play for the Mets,” though take that with a few wheelbarrows of salt given the source.

Only time will tell. We’ve yet to hear any news of the Giants getting back in touch with Correa and Boras, though the Giants have been remarkably mum at every stop of this process.

Until then, I recommend listening to the latest podcast from Alex Pavlovic and Cole Kuiper at NBC Sports Bay Area, as it covers just how little of this story has actually seen the light of day, and details a few ways that the Giants have behaved much better than Boras has suggested.