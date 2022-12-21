An exciting offseason just turned into a nightmare for the San Francisco Giants. Just a few minutes before the clock struck midnight on Tuesday night, MLB reporter Jon Heyman broke the news that shortstop Carlos Correa — the prize signing of the Giants offseason — was joining the New York Mets.

Fans hoped for a few minutes that Heyman — who had inaccurately reported that Aaron Judge was signing with the Giants — had once again got something wrong. Unfortunately, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle quickly confirmed the news.

Confirming: Correa to the Mets now after Giants flagged something in the physical and doctors disagreed. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 21, 2022

Correa had a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants, who were set to introduce him on Tuesday morning. Just a few hours before the press conference, the Giants canceled the event. News quickly broke that they had flagged something in Correa’s physical.

That’s not the most rare thing, and the likely result was that the Giants would get clarification on whatever they flagged, and perhaps rework the contract a little bit if it were concerning.

Instead, it went the other direction. The two sides disagreed on the medicals enough for the terms of the contract to be ripped up, and Correa quickly found a new home with one of the most free-spending teams of the offseason ... and a team that had reportedly made a late push for Correa before he chose the Giants.

Correa’s camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Steve Cohen. “We needed one more thing. And this was it,” Cohen said. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

According to Heyman, the deal is for $315 million over 12 years.

We’ll have to wait to receive more news on what, exactly, the Giants medical team flagged that made them unwilling to commit so much money to one of the premier players in baseball.

For now, we’ll remember this as the offseason where the Giants were reported to have signed arguably the two biggest names on the market ... and walked away with neither.