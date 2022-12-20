The San Francisco Giants exciting offseason has come to a screeching pause, which we hope does not turn into a halt. Just three hours before the team was set to introduce shortstop Carlos Correa — whose 13-year, $350 million deal is easily the largest in franchise history, and one of the largest in MLB history — the team canceled the event, which was set to take place at Oracle Park.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Giants have put Correa’s introduction on hold due to a medical concern that was flagged during his physical. Here’s what Ronald Blum reported:

The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation . . . . . . One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.

It goes without saying that this is far from ideal. Still, the most likely situation is that this amounts to essentially nothing. When dealing with a contract of that size, the Giants will surely want to read all the fine print, so this could be as simple as getting a second opinion on something, or doing due diligence on a minor thing that popped up.

It could, of course, also be something more serious, such as an injury that was revealed during the physical, or lingering damage from one of the All-Star’s previous injuries. If that’s the case, it doesn’t mean the contract will get ripped up ... the two sides could renegotiate, finding a contract with more risk protection built in for the Giants.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, the issue is not related to Correa’s back.

I’m told that whatever was or not flagged during his physical, Carlos Correa does *not* have a back issue. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 20, 2022

Correa presumably already signed a contract, but with a clause that it could be voided based on the results of a physical. This would give both sides the protection they need to know that a deal would only fall through for legitimate reasons.

It’s still overwhelming likely that Correa is going to be a Giant for the next decade-plus, but for now, we hold our breath a little bit.