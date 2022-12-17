Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. Not too much has happened in Giants land since the big news broke last week, when the it was announced that the Giants were signing Carlos Correa to a 13-year deal.

So here’s a roundup of the little things that have happened, to catch you up to speed.

The Giants did what they do best on Friday, and signed a Minor Leaguer: right-handed reliever Nick Duron. Props to MLB Trade Rumors for noticing it on the transactions page.

Duron is a 26 year old who was selected in the 31st round of the 2015 draft by the Boston Red Sox, proving once again that only having 20 rounds is futile. He spent last year in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, where he had a 2.77 ERA and a 3.63 FIP for their AAA team, with 63 strikeouts to 29 walks in 48.2 innings. He also made his MLB debut, though it only lasted one (scoreless) inning.

Speaking of relievers, look at this awesomeness courtesy of Camilo Doval.

In honor of being 104 days from Opening Day, here are BOTH (as in more than one) of Camilo Doval's 104 mph pitches



P.S. these were two days apart pic.twitter.com/GNeaKyrZ5v — SFGiants (@SFGiants) December 16, 2022

I am very excited to see that guy pitch again.

If you’re wondering when we might hear more about Correa, his introductory press conference — which will take place at Oracle Park, saved only for special occasions — is on Tuesday. Until then, you won’t hear any quotes from him, Gabe Kapler, or Farhan Zaidi. It will be interesting to watch the presser and see if we learn anything interesting about the player, the process, or how the Giants plan to use him.

The Giants can, however, talk about left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, as his signing has been made official.

Welcome to the SF side, Sean Manaea pic.twitter.com/IAwUIdvkMK — SFGiants (@SFGiants) December 17, 2022

A few more players signed MLB contracts on Saturday, including outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who some had speculated might be on the Giants radar (and perhaps he was, though a five-year, $75 million deal was unlikely to be something they ever had interest in).

With some fresh names off the board, we’re running out of impact players on the market. On the one hand, that means fewer opportunities for the Giants to get better. On the other hand, it means fewer opportunities for teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers to get better. Giants fans can find some happiness in the Dodgers offseason: they lost Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney. Their big offseason moves have been a let’s-see-if-you-have-anything-left deal to Noah Syndergaard, and signing Shelby Miller after the Giants got rid of him.

Of the 25 free agents that Fangraphs projects to have the highest WAR in 2023, only four remain unsigned: shortstop Dansby Swanson (a projected 3.2 WAR), second baseman Jean Segura (2.6), right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (2.3), and shortstop Elvis Andrus (1.9).

Of the 50 free agents that Fangraphs projects to have the highest WAR in 2023, the Giants have signed five: Correa (No. 3, 5.1 WAR), Manaea (No. 23, 1.9), outfielder Mitch Haniger (No. 27, 1.8), outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson (No. 30, 1.8), and right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling (No. 46, 1.4).

The rest of the NL West has combined to ink just two such players, with the Dodgers re-signing lefty pitcher Clayton Kershaw (No. 9, 3.4), and the San Diego Padres shocking everyone by signing Xander Bogaerts (No. 6, 4.5).

The Giants have also spent more than any team in the Majors this offseason, and currently have a higher payroll than the Dodgers. Cool stuff if you ask me.