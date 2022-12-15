Chroncast #116: Perfection

Bryan and Doug are in a rejoicing mood after reports of the San Francisco Giants signing Carlos Correa to a 13-year/$350 million deal come to light. They explore as much of the side stories as they can — was Larry Baer involved? What does this mean for Brandon Crawford? Why are deals structured this way? How does he fit with what the Giants are trying to do? — before just digging into what makes Correa so great, how he fits into the Giants’ process, and why this offseason has been so strong.

It’s as close as a lovefest as we’ve ever had on the McCovey Chroncast and there’s no reason to be shy about it. The Giants have added a player who gives them everything they could want from a top of the market free agent and have improved the team.

They also discuss why signing Carlos Rodón to a long-term deal is probably not in their best interests.

