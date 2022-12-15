Good morning, baseball fans!

By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard the great news of Carlos Correa signing with the San Francisco Giants for a jaw-dropping 13 years. That’s right, the Giants now have the future face of their franchise locked in for a nearly unfathomable amount of time.

Just in time for the holidays! Super considerate of them.

As usual, our friends over at Breaking T, always quick to have their fingers on the pulse of the fandom, had their elves hard at work in Santa’s (well-compensated, fully not at all exploitative) workshop to offer Giants fans some sweet new Carlos Correa merch, so you can be the first on your block representing the Correa era. Or whatever we end up going with. We’ll workshop it.

