Monday’s introduction is in the books, which means it’s time to officially get started with the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. It’s time to come together as a community to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

And we start, of course, at the top. And we begin with six very exciting prospects to choose from, though I think most people can agree that the battle for the label of “top prospect” comes down to two players. I’m as curious as you are to see where everyone stands.

I won’t add too many stats to these posts, but I will include a little context: age, position, last year’s level, and last year’s performance, with wRC+ for hitters and FIP for pitchers. Each player’s first name will link to their Baseball-Reference page, while their last name will link to their Fangraphs page.

Now let’s get underway and vote on the top prospect in the organization!

No. 1 prospect nominees

Vaun Brown — 24.5-year old OF, 189 wRC+ in High-A (195 PAs), 166 wRC+ in Low-A (262 PAs)

Kyle Harrison — 21.4-year old LHP, 3.74 FIP in AA (84 IP), 1.63 FIP in High-A (29 IP)

Marco Luciano — 21.3-year old SS, 121 wRC+ in High-A (230 PAs)

Luis Matos — 20.10-year old CF, 74 wRC+ in High-A (407 PAs)

Grant McCray — 22.7-year old CF, 131 wRC+ in High-A (62 PAs), 130 wRC+ in Low-A (507 PAs)

Casey Schmitt — 23.9-year old 3B, 144 wRC+ in AA (127 PAs), 132 wRC+ in High-A (383 PAs)