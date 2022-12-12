The San Francisco Giants may be having a disappointing offseason so far, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t still have fun. And so, when the team needs our excitement and optimism most — because they’re providing little of either — we embark on one of our favorite traditions of the year: the Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List.

Today we kick things off by nominating the first group of prospects to be selected.

Before we start, here’s a rehash of the rules.

I will try and do a new CPL very Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I may not follow that strictly, especially with the holidays, but it will be close. Voting will be open until the next CPL. I’ll start with polls, and if the bots corrupt them again we’ll move voting to the comments.

We’ll start with seven nominees to choose from. When we are down to voting on four prospects we will nominate new players, and add them to the next list so we’re back at seven.

When it’s nomination day, use the comments to nominate new players. I’ll leave a top comment that you can respond to with prospect names, and recommend any comment that has a player you think should be added. The four players with the most recs will get added to the next CPL.

To honor McCovey, we will rank 44 prospects, which includes all Giants who are still rookie eligible.

If there is a tie, the next CPL will be a runoff post, with the loser of the runoff also getting added to the list.

If the Giants acquire a prospect during the CPL, and it seems as though they belong somewhere that the voting is already past, we’ll do a special post to vote on/debate their placement.

Use the comments to stump for players, argue, share knowledge, etc. This is always really fun, because of the energy, passion, and smartness that you all bring to it.

All players in the organization who still have their prospect status are eligible, even if they’re on the 40-man roster and/or expected to be on the active roster.

As always, a huge thank you to Roger, Kevin and everyone else who organized the CPL in the past. And you can view last year’s final list here.

With that said, let’s get underway and nominate some prospects!