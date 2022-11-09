Good morning, baseball fans!

We interrupt the daily ponderings about whether the San Francisco Giants will or won’t actually sign Aaron Judge to congratulate former Giants hitting and bench coach Hensley “Bam Bam” Meulens, who has joined the coaching staff of the Colorado Rockies as their new hitting coach for the 2023 season.

Meulens, who coached for the Giants from 2010-2019, had most recently been an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022.

/checks notes, watches Aaron Judge dingers

Yeah, that seems to have gone pretty well on the whole.

And it’s definitely something the Rockies could use, having finished in last place in the division with a 68-94 record. Funny enough, while reading the news about this hire, I read something that bemoaned how “low” the Rockies’ batting average was as a team in 2022, but it was .254, putting them sixth in the league and way above the Yankees, who were middle of the pack.

But the real difference was, well, the dingers. The Yankees led the way, and even if you subtract all of Judge’s, they’re still in the top ten. Whereas the Rockies, who play half of their games in the offensive hellmouth that is Coors Field, were in the bottom ten.

Now, I’d like to say that I hope Meulens can help straighten them out, because I like the guy and want him to be successful at his job.

But they are a division rival, so like, don’t do too well. I mean, give the rest of the division hell, sure. Get above the Arizona Diamondbacks in the standings, absolutely. I’d call that a win.

In all seriousness though, we wish him the best.