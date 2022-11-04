Good morning, baseball fans!

There’s no game tonight, but so far this World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies has been pretty...lop-sided, for lack of a better word. This is being written just before Game 5 on Thursday night as I am very sick and will likely sleep through the game and watch highlights later.

So with that said, this might end up being inaccurate by morning, but with the exception of Game 1, this series has featured one-sided offense. And even Game 1 seemed like it was going to go that route before the Phillies came back to win after being down 5-0.

That doesn’t exactly make for the most exciting baseball viewing, unless you’re a fan of combined no-hitters. But one way or another this series will be finished this weekend. So it’s time to get our final predictions in. You, dear reader, will have more to base yours on than I will, having already seen Game 5, but I will do my best.

As of Thursday afternoon, with the series tied at 2-2, it seems like it could still go either way. However I feel like if the Astros won last night’s game, they’ve got it in the bag. The series moves back to Houston this weekend and while I love the idea of an underdog story, it will be quite difficult for the Phillies to win two elimination games on the road.

Which is why I’m hoping the Phillies won last night, because I think they could take at least one game in Houston and I’m quite notably biased against the thought of the Astros winning.

So, I think that’s my prediction. Winner of Game 5 takes the series. Whoever that might be in the light of day today. Is that the safe prediction? 100%. Have stranger things happened in the World Series? Absolutely. But it feels like the logical choice.

What are your predictions? Winner? World Series MVP? Wildest post-victory celebrator? We’ll take them all!

Happy Friday, y’all!