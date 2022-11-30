Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants had two All Stars in 2022, one of them is locked in for another year with the team and the other is one of the most highly sought after free-agents in the market.

ESPN released their free agent predictions recently and they do not expect Rodón to make a return to San Francisco, despite “mutual interest,” as Farhan Zaidi has said in the past, despite the team currently having a Carlos Rodón-shaped hole in their rotation.

Instead, they mostly all predicted that he would end up with the New York Mets, who will potentially be losing their own Jacob deGrom to free agency.

Well, funny enough, Rodón met with the Mets (gets weirder every time I write that) yesterday. There’s not much more to say about it than that, as the Mets are reportedly in the “information gathering” stage of the off-season with regards to the starting pitcher market.

Surely they’ve got all the information they need on deGrom, having drafted him and watched him play his entire career there. However, he did opt out of his contract after this last season of ultimately pretty successful Mets baseball (even weirder to write).

Also, Rodón is at the youngest end of the starting pitcher market, which makes him the preferable player for any team looking to get him on their rotation for a longer-term deal.

The Mets are also reportedly interested in Justin Verlander, who is somehow almost 40, which was a violent reminder for my brain of this gem of a Tweet:

You: "I'm only 35, I have my whole life ahead of me."



Sports broadcaster: "Here comes the oldest player in the league. He's 32. A miracle." — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) September 27, 2021

Anyway, as I said, there’s not much to say at the moment, we’re just filling in the pixels of the bigger offseason gossip. Who’s talking to who, who’s kicking the tires, who’s likely to be an also-ran, etc..