I hope you had an excellent holiday weekend. I wish I had something cool and exciting to tell you about this morning, but it’s been a slow weekend for San Francisco Giants news.

The buzz has been and continues to be the Giants meeting with Aaron Judge last week. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the two main contenders to land the reigning American League MVP are the Giants and Judge’s former team, the New York Yankees, with the Los Angeles Dodgers considered the dark horse.

Heyman says the Yankees have the edge, but one thing the Yankees don’t have is a two-time NBA MVP and most recent NBA Finals MVP helping with their recruiting. If I’m trying to put together a superstar team of recruiters to sell a free agent on the championship culture of the Bay Area, there’s no shortage of talented players from all over the world of Bay Area sports.

But the two that absolutely must be on the list are Buster Posey and Steph Curry. No two players better exemplify the excellence of their respective franchises over the last decade. And the Giants had them both on their recruitment roster.

Curry, who grew up a life-long Red Sox fan, wasn’t able to meet with Judge in person, but did his part afterwards by exchanging text messages with him encouraging him, maybe not so much to come to the Giants, but definitely to leave the Yankees. And you know what? I’m fine with that. As long as he also managed to work in something about not going to the Dodgers.

