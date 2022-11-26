Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. We’ve arrived at yet another weekend of Aaron Judge still being a free agent, but it certainly seems like that will cease being true in a week or two.

The Giants pursuit of Judge is well known and well documented. But whether or not they land the shining star of the free agent class, you can be sure that the Giants will try and make a splash elsewhere in free agency. And they’ll succeed! It’s just a matter of whether the splash is Carlos Correa sized, or platoon outfielder you have no opinions about and possibly haven’t even heard of sized.

San Francisco has been linked to a few players lately, and some of them will make Giants fans raise an eyebrow. Because some of them are covered in the stench of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants are reportedly interested in Cody Bellinger after the Dodgers non-tendered him. Bellinger plays elite defense in center field and at first base, and was the 2019 NL MVP, but has since entirely forgotten how to hit the baseball.

San Francisco is also talking to reliever Kenley Jansen, who played for the Atlanta Braves this year after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Dodgers.

And it’s safe to say that we’ll get, at the very least, a rumor of the team’s interest in middle infielder Trea Turner, who spent the last year and a half in LA.

I’m curious how Giants fans would feel about signing some prominent Dodgers players. I’m sure some don’t want Dodgers stink anywhere near them. I’m sure others would relish the opportunity to beat the Dodgers with their own castoffs. And I’m sure some truly and honestly do not care.

Which side are you on?