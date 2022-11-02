Good morning, baseball fans!

Monday night saw Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros get postponed until Tuesday, which means subsequent games were pushed back.

So Games 4 and 5 will now be played tonight and tomorrow night in Philadelphia before the series moves back to Houston (if necessary). You can watch each at 5:03 p.m. PT on Fox.

Game 4 will feature a match-up between Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola.

Javier ended the regular season with a 2.54 ERA, 3.16 FIP with 194 strikeouts to 52 walks in 148.2 innings pitched. He’s started just one game this postseason, Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, a scoreless one at that, in which he allowed just one hit, with five strikeouts and three walks in five and a third innings.

Nola ended the season with a 3.25 ERA, 2.58 FIP, with 235 strikeouts to 29 walks in 205 innings pitched. Due to the off day and postponement, this will be Nola’s second start of the series, having pitched Friday night’s Game 1 slug fest, in which he allowed five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four and a third innings. Thankfully for him, the Phillies managed to eke out a victory, coming back to outscore the Astros 6-5.

Pitchers for Game 5 have not yet been announced at the time of this being written (Tuesday afternoon).