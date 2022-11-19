Happy weekend San Francisco Giants fans. Is this the weekend that the Giants sign Aaron Judge? Or perhaps the weekend that they have their The Bachelorette style interview with the camera after finishing in third place? Only time will tell.

But what we do know already is that Mike Yastrzemski is back. This is no surprise, of course. Yastrzemski is still under team control, and non-tendering him would have been a shocking move. But there’s always a question of how long the process might drag out, and if a player will have to go to arbitration.

Yaz will not. On Friday night it was reported that the Giants and Yastrzemski avoided arbitration after agreeing to a $6.1 million deal.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year, $6.1 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Yastrzemski, 32, is in his second year of arbitration and comes off a season in which he hit .214/.305/.392 with 17 home runs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 19, 2022

The Giants have been a tiny bit stingy with tendering figures over the last few offseasons — you may recall them going to arbitration with Donovan Solano over roughly half a million after he won the Silver Slugger award. But that didn’t happen with Yaz. MLB Trade Rumors, which is historically very accurate with arbitration projections, predicted Yastrzemski to land at $5.7 million.

San Francisco also agreed to terms with lefty reliever (and local kid) Scott Alexander earlier in the week. That leaves them with eight players left to settle with (barring any news in between when I write this and when it publishes): righties John Brebbia, Jakob Junis, Logan Webb, and Tyler Rogers, outfielders Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr., and infielders J.D. Davis and Thairo Estrada.

They non-tendered a whole bunch of players:

The following players were non-tendered:



•RHP Sam Delaplane

•LHP Jarlín García

•RHP Mauricio Llovera

•C Dom Núñez

•RHP Drew Strotman

•C Meibrys Viloria

•IF Jason Vosler

•IF Donnie Walton

•IF Colton Welker

•LHP Alex Young — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 19, 2022

Buckle up. Offseason’s just starting.