Giants non-tender 10 players

Just a few days ago, the San Francisco Giants designated Meibrys Viloria (C), Sam Delaplane (RHP), Dom Nunez (C), Jason Vosler (IF), Jarlin Garcia (LHP), Colton Welker (3B), and Drew Strotman (RHP) for assignment, which cleared them off the 40-man roster immediately. Tonight, they formalized the cutting of ties by non-tendering them, making them free agents. In addition to these seven, the Giants also non-tendered three more: Mauricio Llovera (RHP), Donnie Walton (IF), and Alex Young (LHP).

There are now 37 players on the 40-man roster, meaning —

Hold on. Just need to stop and think about Donnie Walton and how the Giants gave up Prelander Berroa for him. Hopefully, the Giants don’t immediately regret —

We have selected four players to our 40-man roster:



RHP Prelander Berroa

RHP Isaiah Campbell

OF Jonatan Clase

OF Cade Marlowe — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 15, 2022

Ah! Well. Nevertheless...

The Giants still have quite a few good players on the roster! Tonight’s non-tender announcements implied the following players received contracts (values to be determined later on, if not in an actual arbitration hearing). These were the remaining arbitration eligible players on the roster and who had not been announced previously as having worked out a contract:

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Jakob Junis

Tyler Rogers

John Brebbia

Austin Slater

J.D. Davis

Thairo Estrada

Annnnnd the birthday boy,

Logan Webb

A solid group. The Giants will need all their contributions next year. Yastrzemski and Alexander already signed their deals, rounding up to about $7.25 million. This group represents about $21.5 million in projected arbitration value, or about the cost of Carlos Rodon in 2022. And last year, the group combined for 8.8 fWAR.