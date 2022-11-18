Good morning, baseball fans.

Yesterday, the location of three of the next four MLB All Star Games was announced.

First up will be the Seattle Mariners hosting in 2023 at T-Mobile Park. This will be the third time Seattle has hosted.

In 2024, the game moves to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX where the Texas Rangers will be hosting for their second time.

This one was a bit of an interesting choice, as many fans have noted, since MLB pulled the 2021 festivities from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia’s state legislature passing the “Election Integrity Act”, which restricted access to voting, specifically for people of color.

Yet, in the very same year, Texas’s state legislature passed a similar bill, but will get to host the event just two years later. Really great stuff, MLB. Nailed it.

Anyway, the Philadelphia Phillies will get hosting duties in 2026 at Citizens Bank Park, marking their fifth time hosting as MLB celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The 2025 All Star Game location has not yet been determined. The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox are reported to be in the mix, though with Chicago having had seven turns and Boston four, it sure seems like maybe going another route would be preferable. If they wanted to keep it in the AL East, the Toronto Blue Jays have only hosted once, and the Baltimore Orioles just twice, the last for both was 30+ years ago.

It would be nice to see the festivities back in the bay, as the Oakland Athletics have only hosted one game, back in 1987. But with the A’s in ballpark limbo and the San Francisco Giants having hosted just 15 years ago, that seems pretty unlikely.