We’ve known for a while that, despite his remarkable season, San Francisco Giants left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón would not win the organization’s first Cy Young Award since Tim Lincecum in 2009. Last week, the three finalists for the award were announced, and Rodón wasn’t one of them.

I called that a snubbing. Little did I know just how much of a snubbing it would be.

It turns out Rodón wasn’t even close to being a finalist, as he finished sixth in voting behind, in order, Miami Marlins righty Sandy Alcántara (who received first-place votes from all 30 voters), Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías, Philadelphia Phillies righty Aaron Nola, and Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen.

That’s pretty tough for Rodón, who finished first among NL pitchers in strikeouts per nine innings, first in FIP, second in total strikeouts, second in fWAR, and fourth in rWAR. It seems voters prioritized ERA this year, and the Giants spectacularly bad defense hurt their ace.

Cy Young voters — which include two writers from each team’s market — are given five spots on their ballot. Rodón appeared on exactly half of those ballots, earning three second-place votes, one third-place vote, four fourth-place votes, and seven fifth-place votes.

Among the eight voters from the Giants rivals in the NL West, Rodón made five appearances. Voters from the Arizona chapter gave Rodón a fourth and a fifth-place vote, while the Colorado chapter gave him a fifth-place vote and an omission. Rodón was in fifth place on both ballots from the Los Angeles chapter, and absent from both ballots in the San Diego chapter.

As for the San Francisco chapter, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser gave Rodón a fifth-place vote, while The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly did not have the ace on his ballot.

Giants righty Logan Webb finished 11th in the voting after one writer gave him a fourth-place vote ... the first Cy Young vote of the young pitcher’s career.

Rodón’s sixth-place finish is the highest for a Giant since ... last year, when Kevin Gausman also finished sixth. I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d put money on a sixth-place finish for whomever they sign to replace Rodón, who recently rejected his player option and the qualifying offer, and is now a free agent.