Good morning baseball fans!

In case you missed it yesterday, the San Francisco Giants had a bit of a busy day yesterday. The highest profile news was that Joc Pederson accepted the qualifying offer to return for the 2023 season, as well as some roster moves to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.

One of those players was Brett Wisely, who the Giants had just traded for moments before the move was announced. Wisely, a left-handed batting infielder, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, with left-handed outfielder Tristan Peters going to the Rays.

The Giants acquired Brett Wisely from the Rays for outfielder Tristan Peters, who was the player they got for Trevor Rosenthal (a Giant for two weeks). Wisely is an infielder who had a .820 OPS and 15 homers in AA/AAA last season. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) November 15, 2022

The Giants also made a trade with the Detroit Tigers, sending left-handed outfielder Steele Walker to Detroit in exchange for cash considerations. Can we expect more wheeling and dealing with the Tigers in the future, with former Giants GM, now current Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris? Who can say, but it’s fun to think about.

Something a little less fun to think about is this quote from Farhan Zaidi about Tommy La Stella, saying that it will be important for La Stella to play multiple positions next season as Pederson will likely see more time at DH.

Zaidi says it’s very important for La Stella to be able to play multiple positions next year for among others reasons, the high likelihood that Pederson will DH quite a bit. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) November 16, 2022

Considering La Stella could barely field a position this season (due to some injuries we knew about and some we didn’t), it’s a little concerning that he’s a key factor defensively in the 2023 plan, but as it is currently November, I’m not going to get too worked up about it. Yet.