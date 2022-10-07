Good morning, baseball fans!
The Wild Card Series are about to begin. These best-of-three series feature the three Wild Card teams and the division winner with the lowest number of wins in the regular season battling it out to get to the Division Series, which begin next week. The top two winningest division winners have a bye until then.
Below, we’ve got all the information you need to keep up with the buffet of postseason baseball games over the weekend. Enjoy!
Friday
Who: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians Game 1
When: 9:07 a.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN
Who: Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals Game 1
When: 11:07 a.m. PT
How to watch: ABC
Who: Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays Game 1
When: 1:07 p.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN
Who: San Diego Padres @ New York Mets Game 1
When: 5:07 p.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN
Saturday
Who: Rays @ Guardians Game 2
When: 9:07 a.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN2
Who: Mariners @ Blue Jays Game 2
When: 1:07 p.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN
Who: Padres @ Mets Game 2
When: 4:37 p.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN
Who: Phillies @ Cardinals Game 2
When: 5:37 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN2
Sunday
Who: Mariners @ Blue Jays Game 3 *If necessary
When: 11:07 a.m. PT
How to watch: ABC
Who: Rays @ Guardians Game 3 *If necessary
When: 1:07 p.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN
Who: Padres @ Mets Game 3 *If necessary
When: 4:37 p.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN
Who: Phillies @ Cardinals Game 3 *If necessary
When: 5:37 p.m. PT
How to watch: ESPN2
Loading comments...