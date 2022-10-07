Good morning, baseball fans!

The Wild Card Series are about to begin. These best-of-three series feature the three Wild Card teams and the division winner with the lowest number of wins in the regular season battling it out to get to the Division Series, which begin next week. The top two winningest division winners have a bye until then.

Below, we’ve got all the information you need to keep up with the buffet of postseason baseball games over the weekend. Enjoy!

Friday

Who: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians Game 1

When: 9:07 a.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN

Who: Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals Game 1

When: 11:07 a.m. PT

How to watch: ABC

Who: Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays Game 1

When: 1:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN

Who: San Diego Padres @ New York Mets Game 1

When: 5:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN

Saturday

Who: Rays @ Guardians Game 2

When: 9:07 a.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN2

Who: Mariners @ Blue Jays Game 2

When: 1:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN

Who: Padres @ Mets Game 2

When: 4:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN

Who: Phillies @ Cardinals Game 2

When: 5:37 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2

Sunday

Who: Mariners @ Blue Jays Game 3 *If necessary

When: 11:07 a.m. PT

How to watch: ABC

Who: Rays @ Guardians Game 3 *If necessary

When: 1:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN

Who: Padres @ Mets Game 3 *If necessary

When: 4:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN

Who: Phillies @ Cardinals Game 3 *If necessary

When: 5:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: ESPN2