For the first time in their 140 year history, the New York/ San Francisco Giants have finished a season with exactly a .500 win percentage.

Mike Krukow wrapped up the collective sentiment of the extended Giants community with a succinct: “I don’t think I’m that excited about it.”

Get that guy on the Ford C. Frick ballot. What are you doing, Cooperstown?

Kuip already is a Hall of Famer in our books pic.twitter.com/BsUzmDzxBB — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 5, 2022

Though the game was “meaningless,” the 8-1 victory of the San Diego Padres to level out their overall 2022 record at 81 - 81 is an aesthetic victory for the club.

No matter how disappointing the season was, it was not a losing one. However well the team played down the stretch, the season wasn’t a winning one either.

It’s from this dubious, purgatorial middle ground that the Giants disband and winter descends.

That's a wrap for 2022 pic.twitter.com/uzXaRDQOqA — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 6, 2022

Luis Ortiz, who made his first appearance for the Giants in September, helmed the mound for the final inning of the season.

The last Giant batter: a 3-1 ground out off the bat of Ford Proctor.

The last run and RBI: Jason Vosler scoring on a Brandon Crawford sacrifice fly in the 9th.

The last hit: a hustle double off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski, who would go 2 for 3 with a walk and 2 runs batted in.

The last double play: 1-6-3 between Tyler Rogers, Brandon Crawford and Flores in the 8th.

Tyler Rogers didn't allow a run after Aug. 30. He'll finish with a 3.57 ERA in 68 appearances. The Giants have made it very clear that, no matter what happens with the bullpen this offseason, he'll be a big part of the 2023 mix. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 5, 2022

The last home run: a solo shot from David Villar that rattled around in Jurickson Profar’s glove before leaping from its webbing into the stands.

It was Villar’s second of the night and 8th in a big league uniform. He hit 27 more in Sacramento for 35 total home runs in 2022.

Profar had it in his glove pic.twitter.com/6KM0mWfbz7 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 5, 2022

The Giants had 3 home runs on the day.

Austin Slater hit his 7th homer after being initially ruled out on a bunt attempt before the umpiring crew conferred that the ball actually hit his foot after the Padres had left the field and broadcast cut to commercials.

The next pitch Slater saw, he tanked off the second deck facing in left.

Now THAT is a fair ball pic.twitter.com/1E1MCJRalu — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 5, 2022

The last win went to Yunior Marte, who pitched a clean 2nd and 3rd and was the pitcher of record when San Francisco notched 4-runs in the 4th.

John Brebbia, serving as the starter in the bullpen game, gave up the last run to an opposing team: a two-out RBI single by Jake Cronenworth. It was Brebbia’s club-leading 76th appearance, good for third in baseball and first in the National League.

The last player to make his SF Giants debut: reliever Andrew Vasquez, who was the record setting 66th player to wear the orange and black in 2022. The left-hander pitched two innings, giving up 0 hits and 0 runs with 1 BB and 4 Ks.

A ground ball to Wilmer Flores, who took it over to first unassisted, recorded the final out.

The Giants’ season is over.