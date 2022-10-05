Well, the final game is here. The San Francisco Giants have played 161 games, and they’ll play one more. The San Diego Padres have played 161 games, and they’ll play one more. And then, I’m told, some more games after that, but I don’t know anything about that nonsense.

In fitting style, the Giants are ending the year with an opener, and they’re turning to the arm who has been used the most in that role: righty John Brebbia. It will be the NL-leading 76th appearance of the year for Brebbia, who has a 3.09 ERA, a 3.35 FIP, and 53 strikeouts to 18 walks in 67 innings. In 10 starts this year as an opener, Brebbia has allowed just 8 hits and 1 walk, with no runs.

For the Padres it’s righty Craig Stammen, who will be making his first start of the year and just his fifth in the last decade. After starting 19 games in both 2009 and 2010, Stammen has been used almost exclusively out of the bullpen, with four starts last year being the exception. He’ll take the mound today sporting a 3.58 ERA, a 4.89 FIP, and 32 strikeouts to 7 walks in 37.2 innings. Like Brebbia, he’s just being used as an opener, so it’s a bullpen game for both teams, in a game that has no implications in the standings.

With a win, the Giants will end the year at .500. With a loss ... well, they won’t.

Also, Heliot Ramos is apparently active. So there’s that.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — LF Thairo Estrada — 2B Wilmer Flores — 1B Mike Yastrzemski — RF J.D. Davis — DH Brandon Crawford — SS David Villar — 3B Austin Slater — CF Joey Bart — C

RHP: John Brebbia/Bullpen

Padres

Jurickson Profar — LF Juan Soto — RF Manny Machado — DH Jake Cronenworth — SS Brandon Drury — 2B Wil Myers — 1B Brandon Dixon — 3B Trent Grisham — CF Luis Campusano — C

RHP: Craig Stammen/Bullpen

Game #162

Who: San Francisco Giants (80-81) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72)

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM