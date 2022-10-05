Good morning, baseball fans!

And what a good morning it is to be a baseball fan. Congratulations to current New York Yankees outfielder and future San Francisco Giants legend Aaron Judge for hitting his 62nd home run of the season, putting him at the top of the list for home runs in a single season in the American League. Let’s hope he gets another one today, for good measure.

Because today is the day for last chances, last looks, and last memories. It’s the final day of the 2022 regular season, and for 20 teams, it’s the end of the road. Free agents are playing their final game in their team’s uniform, and some guys might even be playing their final games, period.

As much as this season was a let-down in a many ways, even mediocre baseball is always better than no baseball and I will miss this team. So let’s enjoy one more game of these guys while we can, before we all start ranking our playoff rooting orders.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the San Diego Padres one last time today at 1:10 p.m. PT.