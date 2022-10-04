It’s time for the penultimate game of the regular season. One more day for the San Francisco Giants, and then it’s all over. And with a win over the San Diego Padres tonight, they could clinch a .500 record for the season.

The Giants are turning to righty Alex Cobb, who will move up a day to replace Carlos Rodón, whose season is probably over. Cobb has a 7-7 record on the year, with a 3.79 ERA, a 2.88 FIP, and 144 strikeouts to 43 walks in 144.2 innings. He’s had two straight rough outings, both against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he gave up nine runs in 10 innings, so he’ll try and bounce back strong. Against the Padres this year, Cobb has made two starts, and in 10 innings has allowed 10 hits, four walks, and five runs, with 17 strikeouts.

For the Padres it’s lefty Sean Manaea, who has struggled this year. He has a 7-9 record, a 5.15 ERA, a 4.64 FIP, and 150 strikeouts to 49 walks in 152 innings. The Giants have had a lot of success against Manaea this year: in three starts and 17 innings against San Francisco, Manaea has given up 15 hits, 5 walks, and 10 runs (nine earned), with 15 strikeouts.

Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater — LF Thairo Estrada — SS Wilmer Flores — 2B J.D. Davis — 3B David Villar — 1B Mike Yastrzemski — RF Austin Wynns — C Joey Bart — DH Bryce Johnson — CF

RHP: Alex Cobb

Padres

Jurickson Profar — LF Wil Myers — 1B Manny Machado — 3B Josh Bell — DH Brandon Drury — 2B Ha-Seong Kim — SS Brandon Dixon — RF Austin Nola — C Trent Grisham — CF

LHP: Sean Manaea

Game #161

Who: San Francisco Giants (80-80) vs. San Diego Padres (88-72)

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM