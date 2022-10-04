Hello and happy Tuesday San Francisco Giants fans.

On Monday some interesting news broke from the Giants. Tommy La Stella, who had reportedly had Achilles surgery after last season, actually had two Achilles surgeries.

That’s a lot of Achilles surgeries.

The Giants announced last October that Tommy La Stella had left Achilles surgery. A year later, it turns out it was two Achilles surgeries, which explains a lot. Anyway, here’s more on La Stella and his future: https://t.co/zGTTmOyEtj — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 4, 2022

La Stella started the season on the Injured List, and ended it on the Injured Last as well. He hasn’t played since September 10, and the team admitted that they sent him home to start resting up, rather than keep him around the team. That’s not the most conventional approach, but now that we know he was trying to recover from multiple Achilles surgeries, it suddenly makes a bit more sense.

It’s been a tough few years for La Stella, who just finished up the second year of a three-year deal with the Giants. He only played in 76 games during the Giants 107-win season in 2021, and hit just .250/.308/.405 (93 wRC+). His 2022 was even more of a struggle, as he only played in 60 games, and hit .239/.282/.350 (78 wRC+), though now it’s starting to make sense because of the injuries.

While La Stella was only paid $7.25 million for the first two years of his deal, combined, he’s due to pull in $11.5 million in 2023. Add in that Ford Proctor is the only left-handed hitting second baseman that the Giants have, and it seems likely that La Stella will start 2023 on the roster, and be given a chance to prove he can bounce back and contribute.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the penultimate game of their season tonight against the San Diego Padres, at 6:40 p.m. PT.