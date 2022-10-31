Good morning, baseball fans!

The World Series continues tonight, with the series moving to Philadelphia tied at a game each for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

Games 3 and 4 will air at 5:03 p.m. PT tonight and tomorrow on Fox.

Taking the mound tonight for the Astros will be Lance McCullers, Jr., who ended the season with a 2.27 ERA, 3.49 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 22 walks in 47.2 innings pitched. His last postseason start was against the New York Yankees in the final game of the ALCS in which he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

He’ll be facing off against Noah Syndergaard for the Phillies, who ended the 2022 season with a 3.94 ERA, 3.83 FIP, with 95 strikeouts to 31 walks in 134.2 innings pitched. His last playoff appearances was in Game 4 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, in which he appeared for an inning and a third of relief, allowing just two hits.

The Astros have not yet announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday’s game, but whoever it ends up being will be facing off against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez, who ended the season with a 3.65 ERA, 3.87 FIP, with 129 strikeouts to 58 walks in 155.1 innings pitched. His last two playoff appearances were for two thirds of an inning of relief, in which he allowed a total of one hit.

Whoever you’re rooting for, hopefully we’re all in for some spooky fun! Happy Halloween!