Chroncast Special: The Bullpy Awards!

The return of Doug’s Bullpen Trust Power Rankings coincided with an historic yet confounding season that saw the Giants’ bullpen pitch a franchise-record 650 innings, besting their previous record of 623.2 innings pitched, which they hit last year. Before that, you’d have to go all the way back to the pre-pandemic days to find any other season in which the Giants’ bullpen pitched at least 600 innings in a single season, and that season was 2019.

So, the relievers keep getting more and more run. By now, they’re household names. Camilo Doval, John Brebbia, Zack Littell. These are the guys whose performances combined for a -1.4 Win Probability Added. At the very least, they combined to cost the Giants 1-2 games over the course of the season. Seem like they’d be involved in more pain? Well, they weren’t all bad, and the Giants’ defense was pretty bad, too. So, it was a group effort.

In the final Chroncast before we switch over to a monthly release schedule for the offseason, Doug and I hand out awards to all the obvious and not so obvious dudes who tested our patience more often than not, and caused the Giants to lose more often than they helped the Giants win, though, they did still do that — at least some of them, anyway.

We’re calling it The Bullpy Awards, because why not?

