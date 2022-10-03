Well, it’s time to start a new series. The final series. And this one is between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, in sunny Southern California.

The Giants are once again turning to an opener, this time righty John Brebbia, who has been one of their best relievers this year. Brebbia has appeared in an NL-best 74 games, and amassed a 3.14 ERA, a 3.31 FIP, and 53 strikeouts to 18 walks in 66 innings. This is his 10th time serving as an opener, and so far he’s yet to allow a run in the role, with just nine baserunners allowed in his previous nine starts/innings. It’s expected that Sean Hjelle will pitch the bulk of the innings in long relief.

For the Padres it’s right-hander Joe Musgrove, who has a 10-7 record, a 3.03 ERA, a 3.65 FIP, and 177 strikeouts to 40 walks in 175 innings. Musgrove has been spectacular in four starts against the Giants this year, with the following line: 27.2 innings, 14 hits, 9 walks, 4 runs, and 25 strikeouts.

With a win, the Giants will ensure that they finish the season at at least .500, which isn’t really something to celebrate, but I’ll do it anyway.

Go Giants.

Game #160

Who: San Francisco Giants (80-79) vs. San Diego Padres (87-72)

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM