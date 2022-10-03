Chroncast #112: Talkin’ prospects with Roger Munter

The most difficult part of the San Francisco Giants’ fart season of 2022 has been the developing story of the farm system’s lack of star power development in the upper minors. This week, Bryan and Doug are joined by former McCovey Chronicles contributor, Roger Munter, who now runs his own site about the Giants minor leagues, and he has a lot to say about the state of the farm, that both is and isn’t consistent with the season-long story we’ve been tracking.

Who are the surprises that might contribute at some point next season? Who are the disappointments, if any? What does Gabe Kapler have to do with player development? The answer will surprise you!

