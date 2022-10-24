Chroncast #114: Brady Klopfer checks in

In the penultimate episode of the Chroncast’s sixth season, McCovey Chronicles’ managing editor, Brady Klopfer, takes time out of his busy schedule to discuss the San Francisco Giants season that was and the breaking baseball news that is.

The Bruce Bochy era in San Francisco had run its course — is there still a chance for him to have a positive new experience in Texas a la Dusty Baker in Houston? And does the Pete Putila hire do anything to alleviate concerns about the team’s targeting of major league personnel figures involved in scandals or prove something more? Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Bryan, Doug, and Brady make some B-O-L-D predictions about the offseason.

And one wish.

Also, Doug comes up with a tremendous idea for either 1) a whole new TV show or 2) the perfect idea for a Ray Donovan spinoff series. You’ve simply got to hear it.

