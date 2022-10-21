Hello and happy Friday San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants had one of the worst defenses in all of baseball in 2022, so what I’m about to say to you probably isn’t surprising: they didn’t get any nominees for the Gold Glove award.

Despite the bad defense, that’s a weird sentiment to say out loud, since the Giants still employ Brandon Crawford, a four-time Gold Glove winner who has been nominated a few other times as well. But while Crawford was the least of the Giants defensive concerns this year, he still didn’t do enough to get nominated, which means the team won’t have any repeat winners this year.

Here’s the full list of National League nominees. Most of the names are deserving. Some are a touch laughable.

Catcher:

Travis d’Arnaud (Atlanta Braves)

Tomás Nido (New York Mets)

J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

First base:

Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals)

Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves)

Christian Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Second base:

Jake Cronenworth (San Diego Padres)

Tommy Edman (St. Louis Cardinals)

Brendan Rodgers (Colorado Rockies)

Third base:

Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)

Ke’Bryan Hayes (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Ryan McMahon (Colorado Rockies)

Shortstop:

Ha-Seong Kim (San Diego Padres)

Miguel Rojas (Miami Marlins)

Dansby Swanson (Atlanta Braves)

Left field:

Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs)

David Peralta (Tampa Bay Rays [but most of the year with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL])

Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

Right field:

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Juan Soto (San Diego Padres)

Daulton Varsho (Arizona Diamndbacks)

Center field:

Trent Grisham (San Diego Padres)

Victor Robles (Washington Nationals)

Alek Thomas (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Pitcher:

Tyler Anderson (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Corbin Burnes (Milwaukee Brewers)

Max Fried (Atlanta Braves)

Utility player:

Brendan Donovan (St. Louis Cardinals)

Tommy Edman (St. Louis Cardinals)

Daulton Varsho (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The Giants are just one of two NL teams — the Cincinnati Reds are the other — to not have a Gold Glove nominee.