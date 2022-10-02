As mentioned last month in Sami’s BP, Brandon Crawford is the San Francisco Giants’ nominee for this year’s Roberto Clemente Award, which awards the player who “best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Crawford’s community involvement has grown remarkably over just the past year. From the voting site:

After learning about fellow Pleasanton native and Oakland A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty’s mom succumbing to ALS, Brandon, with the help of his father, Mike, stepped up to support the mission to find a cure for ALS. Each year the Crawfords host the Crawford Family Golf Tournament, which, since 2019, has raised more than $250,000 toward research for a cure. A 2022 Lou Gehrig Award finalist, Brandon joined the Lou Gehrig Award team to present a custom, state-of-the-art, Giants-themed wheelchair to a person living with ALS in honor of Lou Gehrig Day. Brandon has built relationships with dozens of people living with ALS and understands the importance of finding a cure and providing support to those living with this horrible disease. [...] In 2021, Brandon and his wife, Jalynne, collaborated with former Giant Andrew McCutchen and his wife, Maria, for “Catch a Cure,” in which proceeds from a special clothing line benefitted the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital. The Crawfords create initiatives each season that support children and their families who are experiencing a fight against cancer. During the 2021 season, Brandon teamed up with the Giants Community Fund, the Good Tidings Foundation and the San Francisco Recreation & Park Department to renovate Gilman Field, located in the Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood of San Franisco – just blocks from Candlestick Park where Brandon fell in love with baseball.

Here he is receiving the first pitch from San Francisco Bay Sox Girls Baseball pitcher Angel:

I don’t want to tell you who to vote for, but this is a San Francisco Giants site, Brandon Crawford is a San Francisco Giant, and his work in his philanthropic work over the last season is an indisputable cause for celebration. Click here to vote!