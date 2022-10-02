After officially, finally being eliminated from postseason contention yesterday, the San Francisco Giants decided it was the perfect time to shut down next year’s probable rotation ace Logan Webb. This morning, the team announced that he has been placed on the 15-day pitcher IL with lower back stiffness.

It’s that fart sound a balloon makes as it deflates way to end the season for Webb, who backed up last year’s stellar year (148.1 IP, 3.8 bWAR) with an equally great one: 192.1 IP, 4.7 bWAR. The Giants are doing it to protect him going forward — obviously —

Since they’re eliminated, Giants are shutting Logan Webb down. It’s about “protecting Webby for subsequent seasons,” Gabe Kapler said. Scott Alexander starts a bullpen game tomorrow. Webb will go on IL with lower back stiffness so Giants can add a pitcher (possibly Sean Hjelle). — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 1, 2022

and I’m not complaining nor advocating you get ornery about it, either, just pointing out that after a helluva season, the double punch of IL and no playoffs is a bummer.

Also a bummer but just as understandable: Jakob Junis’s thrashing as the bulk guy yesterday led to him being optioned down to Triple-A, where he won’t have to report because the minor league season has wrapped up. In his case, I think it’s a bummer because it’s more of a writing is on the wall move that he probably won’t be back next season than it is anything else.

After two scoreless bulk appearances in April, Junis had just one other appearance where he did not allow a run (July 30th against the Cubs). That’s 20 out of 23 games where he allowed at least one run. His 4.42 ERA / 3.65 FIP split and yesterday’s outfield defense strongly suggest that he can’t be held responsible for a lot of those runs he allowed, and after 83 pitches yesterday, it’s clear he wasn’t going to appear over the final four games, and he’s one of the few players on the roster who could be optioned, but I contend it’s still a bummer for the player, even if it’s “nothing personal, just procedure” to get fresh arms on the roster. Those arms:

None of us will remember any of this next year, but here it is, preserved in digital amber for future McCoven to read.