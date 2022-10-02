Well, it’s time for the San Francisco Giants to play their final home game of the 2022 season. And it’s also a chance for the Giants to win the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which would mark their fourth consecutive series victory.

The Giants are going for yet another bullpen game, with lefty Scott Alexander taking the mound for the second straight game (he gave up no hits or walks in 1.1 innings to start Saturday). Alexander has been spectacular in 16 games since joining the Giants, with a 1.10 ERA, a 2.87 FIP, and 10 strikeouts to 1 walk in 16.1 innings. He looks to be playing himself into a role in the 2023 bullpen.

For the Diamondbacks it’s veteran righty Zach Davies, who has a 2-5 record, a 4.18 ERA, a 4.83 FIP, and 99 strikeouts to 47 walks in 129.1 innings. I’m oddly fascinated by Davies having just seven decisions in 26 starts this year. He faced the Giants one time earlier this year, and gave up a run in 5 innings.

Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski — CF Wilmer Flores — 1B J.D. Davis — DH Joc Pederson — LF Evan Longoria — 3B Brandon Crawford — SS Thairo Estrada — 2B LaMonte Wade Jr. — RF Joey Bart — C

LHP: Scott Alexander

Diamondbacks

Daulton Varsho — CF Carson Kelly — C Jake McCarthy — RF Christian Walker — 1B Josh Rojas — 2B Pavin Smith — DH Corbin Carroll — LF Sergio Alcantara — 3B Geraldo Perdomo — SS

RHP: Zach Davies

Game #159

Who: San Francisco Giants (79-79) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (73-85)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM