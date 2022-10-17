Good morning, baseball fans!

In case you missed the excellent news, the Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated by the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, officially eliminating them from the 2022 playoffs. It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year*

*in years that the Giants aren’t in the playoffs

In other semi-related San Francisco Giants news, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros threatened to overtake the record the Giants and Washington Nationals set in the 2014 NLDS for the longest playoff game. However, though both games went an astonishing 18 innings, the Giants and Nationals game went one minute longer, clocking in at six hours and 23 minutes, to the Mariners and Astros’ six hours and 22 minutes.

Small victories.

The Philadelphia Phillies destroyed the Atlanta Braves, meaning the four best teams in the National League this season were knocked out in their first rounds. There’s been a lot of talk about the new structure of the playoffs, but I don’t really know if that has much to do with it, more so than playing extremely good baseball for 162 games and then running out of steam. We saw it happen to both the Giants and Dodgers last year too. It sucks (in the case of Not-Dodger teams) but it’s kind of how things go.

Last night, the New York Yankees tied things up against the Cleveland Guardians, making them the only series are to go to a fifth game. Game 5 starts this afternoon at 4:07 p.m. PT in New York, with the winner moving on to take on the Astros in Houston on Wednesday.

The National League Championship Series will begin tomorrow, with the Phillies heading to San Diego to take on the Padres in Game 1 at 5:03 p.m. PT.