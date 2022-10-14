Good morning, baseball fans, and happy Friday!

We’ve got another busy weekend of playoff baseball coming up, so let’s make sure you’ve got all the information you need to keep up with all the games!

Let’s do a quick recap of where each series is at. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 after the goose’s Padres big win on Wednesday night. The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves series is also tied 1-1. The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Game 2 was postponed due to rain, with the Yankees holding a 1-0 series lead going into the weekend. The Houston Astros have a 2-0 series lead over the Seattle Mariners, meaning that series could be over as soon as Saturday (with the extra off day the AL teams got).

Now here’s the schedule for this weekend:

Friday

Who: Guardians @ Yankees, Game 2 (rescheduled)

When: 10:07 a.m. PT

How to watch: TBS

Who: Braves @ Phillies, Game 3

When: 1:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Who: Dodgers @ Padres, Game 3

When: 5:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Who: Braves @ Phillies, Game 4

When: 11:07 a.m. PT

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Who: Astros @ Mariners, Game 3

When: 1:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: TBS

Who: Yankees @ Guardians, Game 3

When: 4:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: TBS

Who: Dodgers @ Padres, Game 4

When: 6:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Who: Astros @ Mariners, Game 4 (*If necessary)

When: 12:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: TBS

Who: Phillies @ Braves, Game 5 (*If necessary)

When: 1:37 p.m. PT

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Who: Yankees @ Guardians, Game 4 (*If necessary)

When: 4:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: TBS

Who: Padres @ Dodgers, Game 4 (*If necessary)

When: 6:07 p.m. PT

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Enjoy!