Good morning, baseball fans!

Playoff baseball continues today and tomorrow, with the National League Division Series games continuing today, and the American League games picking up again tomorrow (and getting an extra day off, for some reason).

First up today will be the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies managed to rout the reigning World Series champions yesterday in Game 1, despite a ninth-inning rally from Atlanta to cut their lead down to one. Game 2 starts at 1:37 p.m. PT today on Fox.

Next up is the battle of our division rivals, the San Diego Padres taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 4:37 p.m. PT on Fox Sports 1. The Dodgers have a 1-0 series lead, after beating the Padres handily last night, unless something changes drastically in the next five innings, because as of the time this is being written the Dodgers are up 5-0.

On Thursday, we’ll see Game 2 between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. Game 1 saw a classic meltdown performance from Jason Verlander, we truly love to see it. Verlander allowed six runs on ten hits in four innings. Unfortunately the Mariners brought in starting pitcher Robbie Ray with two on and two outs in the ninth and he immediately gave up a three-run home run to allow the Astros to walk it off. Game 2 starts Thursday at 12:37 p.m. PT on TBS.

And finally, we’ll see Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Thursday at 4:37 p.m. PT, also on TBS. The Yankees won the first game 4-1.

Enjoy the multiple games per day while they last!