Giants hire Pete Putila as GM

The San Francisco Giants have officially made their first move of the offseason. On Monday night, the team took to social media to announce that they had hired Pete Putila as General Manager.

Putila, whose name is pronounced puh-TELL-uh, had been serving as the Assistant General Manager for the Houston Astros.

The #SFGiants have hired Houston Astros Assistant GM Pete Putila as the club’s new General Manager, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced tonight. pic.twitter.com/syMnFEGxmQ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 11, 2022

Putila, who is just 33 years old, replaces Scott Harris, who left the organization less than a month ago to join the Detroit Tigers as their President of Baseball Operations.

When the Giants President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, met with media to wrap up the season last week, he said that they hoped to fill the General Manager position quickly. Zaidi said he wanted to hire someone prior to the General Manager meetings, which are during the second week of November.

Mission accomplished. The expeditious hiring stands in firm contrast to when Zaidi first joined the Giants, and took about a year to fill the vacant position.

Putila has been working in the Majors for 12 seasons, all with the Astros. He was hired by Houston in 2011 as a baseball operations intern, and worked his way up the ladder of one of baseball’s best and most analytically-driven organizations.

He was only in the Assistant General Manager role for two years before the Giants poached him away. During those two years, the Astros went 201-123. Putila spent much of his Astros tenure working in player development. Given the struggles the Giants have had in that department (relative to their expectations), it’s not surprising that the went in that direction with the hiring.

Losing Pete Putila is enormous for the Astros. He deserves a massive amount of credit for helping to institute their player development infrastructure. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 11, 2022

For people who are concerned about hiring someone from the Astros, Putila was the Director of Player Development during Houston’s World Series cheating scandal, so it’s probably safe to assume he had nothing to do with it.

Welcome to the Giants, Pete! Here’s hoping your first idea is to sign Aaron Judge.