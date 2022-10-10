Good morning, baseball fans!

This weekend showed that possibly the three-game Wild Card series isn’t exactly necessary, depending on who you ask, with three of the series ending in two games.

Tomorrow, the “real” playoffs begin (again, depending on who you ask) with the Division Series starting up, and we’re back to four games a day.

First up is the Philadelphia Phillies, who routed the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, now taking on the reigning World Series Champions, the Atlanta Braves in Georgia. Game one starts at 10:07 a.m. PT on Fox.

The third game will be the Seattle Mariners, who were victorious against the Toronto Blue Jays and will be traveling to Texas to take on the Houston Astros. Game one will be at 12:37 p.m. PT on TBS.

Next is the Cleveland Guardians, who bested the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, traveling to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. Game one will be at 4:37 p.m. PT, also on TBS.

Finally we have the match-up that’s nearest to our interests, the San Diego Padres will travel back to Southern California after defeating the New York Mets in the only series that took three games. They’ll be taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game one will start at 6:37 p.m. PT on Fox Sports 1.

Let us know who you’ll be rooting for, aside from the Not-Dodgers.