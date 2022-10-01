The San Francisco Giants YouTube account recently released “A Day in the Life of David Villar” and it was a fun start. Villar enters a cafe with Sean Hjelle. They order coffee and then find a wild Thairo Estrada seated nearby, unaware that he was about to end up on camera. Their coffee comes while they are bantering about the weather, and then Sean Hjelle casually mentions watching the latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as one might when having coffee with a friend.

And then David Villar started chose violence.

Villar immediately responds with “Harry Potter’s better.” A bemused Hjelle takes a moment to register what he’s just been told. “You think Harry Potter is better than Lord of the Rings?” he asks, to which Villar says “I wouldn’t even give Lord of the Rings the time of day.”

Hjelle sits and takes it in, asking if Villar has even read the books. Villar says they aren’t his style. Hjelle says, unbelievingly, “Arguably the greatest fiction ever written....not your style.”

They move on after that, it’s a fun video, but the damage was done. Villar has insulted the sensibilities of Lord of the Rings fans everywhere.

