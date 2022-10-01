The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks again today at Oracle Park.

The Giants will use Scott Alexander as an opener for Jakob Junis, who will enter today’s game with a 4.28 ERA, 3.69 FIP, with 94 strikeouts to 23 walks in 107.1 innings pitched. His last appearance was in Sunday’s 3-2 Giants win over the Diamondbacks, in which he allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-handed rookie Drey Jameson, who enters today’s game with a 0.98 ERA with 17 strikeouts and five walks in his 18.1 innings and three starts since being called up. His last start was also against the Giants on Sunday, in which Jameson allowed five hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five and a third innings.

Game #158

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM