The 13th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, and it features one of the brightest spots of the San Francisco Giants 2021 Minor League season: right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy.

Murphy comfortably won the vote to be named the No. 13 prospect n the system, and it’s his first appearance on the CPL. Last year’s CPL was Murphy’s first since the Giants drafted him in 2020, but he wasn’t at all considered for the 44-player list. A fifth-round pick out of Division II Le Moyne college, many saw Murphy as an underslot selection in the final round of the truncated draft. With the Giants needing to make sure they could give ample signing bonuses to Patrick Bailey and Kyle Harrison, they were able to sneak in Murphy without paying him too much money.

So not many people had an eye on Murphy entering his debut season, but he turned those eyes towards him quickly, and then opened them. He started the season in Low-A San Jose, where he posted a 2.96 ERA and 3.85 FIP, with 116 strikeouts to just 18 walks in 76 innings. That earned him a promotion to High-A Eugene, where he only got better: 1.44 ERA, 2.29 FIP, and 48 strikeouts to 8 walks in 31.1 innings.

He was one of the most prolific strikeout artists in all of the Minors, and did it without walking many batters either. And that earned him a distinction no one could have seen coming this time last year: the No. 3 starting pitcher off the board on the CPL.

The list so far

No. 13 prospect nominees

R.J. Dabovich — 22.11 years, 3.03 FIP in High-A (12.2 innings), 1.94 FIP in AA (19.2 innings)

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Matt Mikulski — 22.7 years, 4.27 FIP in ACL (5 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.2 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Diego Rincones — 22.6 years, 141 wRC+ in High-A (107 PAs), 140 wRC+ in AA (213 PAs)

Nick Swiney — 22.10 years, 2.26 FIP in Low-A (24.1 innings)

David Villar — 24.11 years, 141 wRC+ in AA (446 PAs)

Will Wilson — 23.5 years, 120 wRC+ in High-A (224 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AA (221 PAs)

