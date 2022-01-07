You could argue that it’s too early to get excited about the San Francisco Giants 2022 season, since we don’t yet know if or when there will be a San Francisco Giants 2022 season.

But my motto is that it’s never too early to get excited about a San Francisco Giants season. Get excited about 2023 while you’re at it (it might be the next season, after all), and hell, get stoked about 2035. There will be baseball, I hear. Giants baseball. Sources say.

Anyway, as I get excited for the 2022 season, which will surely feature some Giants not yet under contract with the team, I’ve found myself wondering who will lead them in statistical categories.

So I want your predictions for 2022 ... who will lead the way in the following categories (last year’s leader in parenthesis):

Wins (Kevin Gausman)

Saves (Jake McGee)

SP ERA (Kevin Gausman)

RP ERA (Dominic Leone)

Batting average (Buster Posey)

On-base percentage (Buster Posey)

Slugging percentage (Brandon Belt)

Home runs (Brandon Belt)

Pitcher WAR (Kevin Gausman)

Batter WAR (Brandon Crawford)

All-Stars (Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, Kevin Gausman, Kris Bryant [kind of])

Have a lovely Friday.